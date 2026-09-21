Lily Collins Reflects On EMILY IN PARIS Wrap After Six Seasons On Netflix

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Lily Collins appeared on TODAY to mark the end of an era, discussing the completion of filming on the sixth and final season of EMILY IN PARIS. The show officially wrapped production over the weekend, and Collins addressed the milestone by writing on Instagram, "I will carry this chapter with me forever."

Collins has starred as the title character throughout the Netflix series' run, playing an ambitious young marketing executive from Chicago who relocates abroad. The show became one of Netflix's most watched series and earned Emmy nominations during its run.

The final season is currently rounding out production after filming across multiple European locations. According to prior reporting on the final season, creator Darren Star wanted the closing chapter to expand beyond Paris, incorporating Greece as a new setting to give the show its biggest scope yet before its conclusion.

Star has also spoken about the decision to end the series, calling the experience of making EMILY IN PARIS with its cast and crew "the trip of a lifetime" and thanking Netflix, Paramount and fans as the show heads into its farewell season. The sixth and final season is set to premiere on Netflix.

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