EMILY IN PARIS to End With Sixth and Final Season on Netflix

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The sixth and final season of EMILY IN PARIS is currently in production in France and will premiere on Netflix on December 24, 2026.

Creator Darren Star spoke about the closing season in comments provided to Tudum.com: 'I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That's part of the fantasy of Europe: you're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily.'

About Emily in Paris

Logline: Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she's built in Paris.

Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick, and Raphaël Benoliel

Returning Cast: Producer Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), Paul Forman (Nico)

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media

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