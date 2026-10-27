Lilly Wachowski Joins MAKING A BRIDESMAID as Executive Producer

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The Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski has boarded writer-director Molly Ratermann's murder-bachelorette comedy MAKING A BRIDESMAID as executive producer, with her production company, Anarchists United, also joining the completed feature. Wachowski's involvement brings her genre expertise to a film that playfully subverts the conventions of both horror and comedy. The film will launch worldwide sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

'Making a Bridesmaid is exactly the kind of bold, offbeat genre storytelling that excites us,' said Anarchists United. 'Molly Ratermann takes the familiar world of bachelorette culture and turns it into something wildly unpredictable, using horror and dark comedy to explore identity, social expectations and the pressure to belong. We're excited to support a filmmaker with such a distinctive voice and help bring this unconventional film to audiences worldwide.'

Written, directed, and starring Ratermann, MAKING A BRIDESMAID is a satirical, '80s-inspired 'sleepover from hell' that collides the increasingly ubiquitous world of bachelorette culture with the obsessive appeal of true crime. The film will be presented to buyers at AFM, with Finn Bruce and Belstone Pictures handling global sales.

The film follows two outcast sisters, played by Ratermann and Emily Kincaid (Hard Miles, Succubus), who arrive at a picture-perfect bachelorette weekend expecting a celebration — only to discover they have been dropped into a real-life murder game. As the weekend spirals into chaos, the guests are forced to compete for four coveted bridesmaid spots… just to stay alive.

Produced by 741 Films and Ratermann's Little Hand Productions, the film was shot on location in Lake Tahoe, California, and has completed post-production ahead of a planned festival run.

'Lilly has built a career telling bold, unconventional stories that challenge the way we see ourselves and the world around us,' said Molly Ratermann. 'That's something I've always admired and tried to bring to my own work. Making a Bridesmaid is a pretty outrageous film on the surface, but underneath is a story that questions the roles women are expected to play and the lengths we'll go to belong. Having Lilly, who's spent her career pushing against convention, champion this film is an incredible honor and a dream come true.'

Wachowski and Anarchists United join the project following a landmark career spanning groundbreaking science fiction, genre filmmaking, television and independent storytelling. Anarchists United is a film and television production company focused on elevated sci fi, thriller, action and horror projects that will excite genre fans and general audiences around the world. Wholly owned by Anarchists United Foundation, both the studio and foundation are dedicated to uplifting Artistry, Diversity and Equity in Film and Television.

Wachowski made her feature directorial debut with the neo-noir thriller Bound before creating the cultural phenomenon The Matrix, which launched one of the most influential franchises in modern cinema. The Wachowskis subsequently wrote and directed The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, while expanding their filmmaking careers through projects including V for Vendetta, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending.

Wachowski also co-created and executive produced the acclaimed Netflix series Sense8 and later served as showrunner and executive producer of Showtime's Work in Progress, further establishing her reputation for championing distinctive voices and stories centered on identity, community and outsiders.

Ratermann is an award-winning writer-director named one of ISA's Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch. Previously Head of Development at London-based Film Soho, her work explores female identity, counterculture, and the American Dream through a nostalgic, offbeat lens. Her award-winning Western short, The Cosmopolitan West, received a special screening at the Autry Museum and won Twin Cities Film Fest.

Ratermann's creative team includes American Cinema Editors President Sabrina Plisco (Doctor Strange, Strays, Ms. Marvel), who serves as editor and makes her producing debut on the project, and cinematographer David Newbert (Willy's Wonderland).

The ensemble cast also includes Serra Naiman, Wilder Yari (The Lincoln Lawyer, Quantum Leap), Alex Sgambati (The Walking Dead, Tracker, Love, Simon), Gina Su (Trüebadour), Maya Butler (The Offer), April Kelley (Plainclothes) and Cynthia Aileen Strahan (The Offer).

Executive producers are Justin Gray (Sisters, Oz the Great and Powerful), Finn Bruce (Sumotherhood, Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break), Michael D. Whitfield, Sonny Marler, Keith Rosmarin, Darren Cogan and Emily Kincaid.

MAKING A BRIDESMAID will be presented to buyers at the American Film Market. Festival premiere plans and additional sales information will be announced.

About Little Hand Productions

Founded by filmmaker Molly Ratermann, Little Hand Productions is an independent production company based in Los Angeles focused on alternative storytelling with commercial appeal.

About Anarchists United Foundation

Anarchists United Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization co-founded by filmmaker Lilly Wachowski (co-creator of The Matrix franchise), film programmer Sarah Marie Flores, and producer Lawrence Mattis. Founded in response to growing corporate consolidation and the hyper-commodification of the entertainment industry, its core mission is to carve out a sustainable artistic and economic ecosystem that champions artistry, diversity, and equity in film and television.

About 741 Films

Based in Charleston, SC, is an independent studio and IP house devoted to financing and developing boundary-pushing genre stories with global reach.

About Belstone Pictures

Belstone Pictures is a UK-based production, sales and distribution company founded by BIFA-nominated producer Finn Bruce. With credits including Paramount Pictures' Sumotherhood, SXSW winner Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Brek and Swede Caroline, the company is dedicated to bringing bold, original and commercially compelling entertainment to audiences worldwide. Belstone Pictures is representing select titles across key territories and working with distribution partners to champion distinctive storytelling with strong appeal across UK, US and international markets.







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