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The inaugural Long Beach Film Festival (LBFF) makes its debut this weekend, August 29–30, with a kick-off party at the Queen Mary on August 28, bringing independent filmmakers, industry professionals and film lovers together for a new celebration of storytelling and Long Beach's creative community.

The Long Beach Film Festival launches with a Friday night Opening Night Party and red carpet aboard the Queen Mary, followed by two days of screenings and special programming at the historic Art Theatre of Long Beach and LBFF FilmLounge. The inaugural lineup features thirty films divided into four feature films, four curated short-film blocks, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, parties and special events, creating opportunities for audiences to not only see independent films, but meet and hear directly from the people behind them.

Events and Screenings

Friday, August 28

Opening Night Party + Red Carpet | Queen Mary, 5:30–7:30 p.m. The Festival officially kicks off aboard one of Long Beach's most iconic landmarks with filmmakers, talent, creators, special guests and members of the Long Beach community. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson is expected to join the festivities.

Saturday, August 29

10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Morning Lounge | LBFF FilmLounge. Filmmaker check-in with Cafablanca coffee and pastries, Wine on 2nd mimosas and brunch bites by Let's Yolk About It.

12 p.m. — Out of This World! Short Film Block | Art Theatre. A collection of imaginative shorts exploring alternate worlds, dimensions and the mysteries of life. Followed by filmmaker Q&A.

12–5 p.m. — The Tasting Room | LBFF FilmLounge. Tastings from hand-selected wineries and bites, including Wine on 2nd wine, Cafablanca coffee, a hydration station and grab-and-go snacks and sandwiches.

2 p.m. — 'Making Money Tomorrow' Industry Panel | LBFF FilmLounge. Cate Fogarty of Vertical Sunsets, actor and creator Clayton Farris, and Echobend Chief Creative Officer Ryan Turner explore what's next for creatives, from vertical formats and brand collaborations to new opportunities in an evolving industry.

3 p.m. — Ugly Cry | Art Theatre. Written, directed by and starring Emily Robinson. Followed by filmmaker Q&A.

4:30–6:30 p.m. — Golden Hour | LBFF FilmLounge. A filmmaking happy hour featuring signature cocktails by Just Add Ice, music and hors d'oeuvres by Olive's Gourmet Grocer.

6 p.m. — Again Again | Art Theatre. Written, directed by and starring Mia Moore and executive produced by Lilly Wachowski. Followed by filmmaker Q&A.

8:30–11:30 p.m. — The Sound Room | LBFF FilmLounge. Positive LA Records spins vinyl alongside signature cocktails from Just Add Ice and dessert bites from Olive's Gourmet Grocer.

9 p.m. — Nightmares on 4th Street Short Film Block. A late-night collection of horror, dark comedy, camp and scares, including A Man Apart starring Will Forte.

Sunday, August 30

9–10:30 a.m. — LBFF StoryLab | LBFF FilmLounge. A free, hands-on filmmaking workshop for children ages 8–12 exploring visual storytelling and how ideas make their way to the screen, sponsored by the Arts Council for Long Beach. Advance RSVP required.

10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — Morning Lounge | LBFF FilmLounge. Cafablanca coffee and pastries with brunch bites by Let's Yolk About It.

11 a.m. — The Pursuit of Happiness Short Film Block

12–4 p.m. — The Tasting Room | LBFF FilmLounge. Tastings from hand-selected wineries and bites, including Wine on 2nd wine tasting, Cafablanca coffee, a hydration station and grab-and-go snacks.

12:30 p.m. — 'Making a Feature Today with Amanda Salas' Filmmaker Panel | LBFF FilmLounge. Feature directors Mia Moore, Emily Robinson, Danny Madden and DJ Hale come together to discuss wearing multiple hats on set and what it means to be a director in today's changing cinematic landscape.

1:30 p.m. — Rescued | Art Theatre. Written, directed by and starring Long Beach filmmaker DJ Hale. Followed by filmmaker Q&A.

4:15 p.m. — 'Rescued in Real Life?' Filmmaker Panel | LBFF FilmLounge. Director DJ Hale and special guests discuss the homelessness crisis today and themes explored through Rescued.

4:30 p.m. — 21st Century Problems Short Film Block

5–6:30 p.m. — Golden Hour | LBFF FilmLounge. A filmmaking happy hour featuring signature cocktails by Just Add Ice, music by Jules Martinez and hors d'oeuvres by Olive's Gourmet Grocer.

7 p.m. — Downbeat | Art Theatre. Directed by Danny Madden. Followed by a special musical performance by lead actor Daniel Rashid.

9–11:30 p.m. — LBFF After Party | LBFF FilmLounge. Celebrate the inaugural Long Beach Film Festival with a DJ, signature cocktails from Just Add Ice and dessert bites from Olive's Gourmet Grocer.

Event Details

Friday, August 28, 6 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 29, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 30, 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Friday only: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802

Saturday and Sunday: Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

LBFF FilmLounge, 2310 E. 4th Street, Long Beach

Single Screening Tickets $10-$20. All-Festival Pass $75. VIP upgrade add-on $75. VIP Pass $150. All-Festival and VIP passholders receive access to all eight film blocks throughout the weekend plus free popcorn. The VIP Pass also includes priority entry, industry panels, Friday's Opening Night Party, Saturday Soirée, Sunday Afterparty and access to the LBFF FilmLounge. To purchase tickets and learn more visit www.longbeachfilmfestival.org.

About the Long Beach Film Festival

The Long Beach Film Festival (LBFF) is a filmmaker-founded and filmmaker-led festival dedicated to celebrating exceptional storytelling and creating meaningful connections between artists and audiences. Guided by the belief that it is 'Big enough to move the world, small enough to feel connected,' the festival brings together independent feature films, short films, industry conversations and community events in the heart of Long Beach. Produced in partnership with the Arts Council for Long Beach and Visit Long Beach, LBFF is committed to championing independent cinema while strengthening Long Beach's reputation as a vibrant destination for creativity, culture and film. For more information, visit www.longbeachfilmfestival.org.

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