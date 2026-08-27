Photos: CASSIE WORKMAN IS WITCHY AF to Premiere on YouTube From ETCH, Anarchists United

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ETCH and Anarchists United Studios announced the upcoming release of their adult comedy series CASSIE WORKMAN IS WITCHY AF, which will premiere exclusively on YouTube starting Wednesday, September 16.

























CASSIE WORKMAN IS WITCHY AF is an eight-part, weekly, adult comedic documentary series that explores the history and philosophy of occultism and magic. Using puppetry created by Direct Message and practical SFX make-up from Monster in My Closet (Smile 2, Hocus Pocus), the show is set in a fictional occult bookstore owned by the show's creator and host Cassie Workman who leads us through a world of ritual magic, identity, demons, tarot, love, death and possible salvation. It covers such topics as Aleister Crowley, John Dee, the secret history of Hollywood, and Santa Muerte.

The series stars acclaimed writer, actor, comedian, poet, musician, and visual artist Cassie Workman, who is known for her singular heartfelt and emotive storytelling, her incisive wit, and brutal deconstructions of the status quo. Guest stars on the show include Shirley Manson (Garbage), comedian Ben Russell, and an all-star cast of demons and evil puppets.

This is the third series that ETCH has financed and produced since its founding in 2024, joining recent releases First Word On Horror and Art Show! With Captain Skinner. Founded by award-winning principals Philip Gelatt, Will Battersby and Morgan Galen King, ETCH strives to finance, produce and distribute unique animation, documentary and genre pieces that it hopes make the world a less dumb place. The show also marks one of the first to go into production for Lilly Wachowski's company ANARCHISTS United Studios, which is spearheaded by Wachowski with Sarah Marie Flores and Lawrence Mattis, and focuses on elevated genre projects created by artists from underrepresented communities.

ETCH partners Philip Gelatt and Will Battersby commented on the upcoming release: 'Cassie Workman is a rare comedic talent. This show is hilarious, poignant, and full of the punk energy of resistance our world needs so badly right now. And that's even before you get to the puppets.'

Lilly Wachowski continues 'Cassie Workman weaves a Charm of Making so wickedly delightful it turned me into a newt! Seriously, everyone needs to watch the fabulous and funny and informative 'Cassie Workman is Witchy AF' immediately! I am so proud to be a producer on this and call her my friend!!! #NEWTLIFE'

About Cassie Workman

Cassie Workman (she/her) is an acclaimed writer, actor, comedian, poet, musician, and visual artist. A fixture of the Australian and International arts and comedy scene, Cassie has performed her surreal, challenging, and heart-breaking shows to captivated audiences all over the world.

Her 2019 show Giantess interweaved music, comedy, storytelling and illustration, while exploring the anguish of coming to terms with a gender identity that doesn't match your body. The show was a massive hit and was nominated for The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award for Most Outstanding Show, the festivals' highest accolade. She then went on to win the Best Show Award at The Sydney Comedy Festival and performed the show to great acclaim at London's Soho Theatre.

In 2021, Cassie burst onto the theatre scene with her first non-comedy show, Aberdeen, a dark meditation on Kurt Cobain, grief, and depression, which earned her critical acclaim all over the world and went on to win the prestigious Fringe First Award at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.

Recent projects include You Are Here, which again garnered a nomination for Most Outstanding Show at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with sold out runs at leading comedy festivals across Australia in 2026.

Upcoming projects include comedy series Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF (from ETCH Studios) and animated comedy series Sorry About The Mess, both Executive Produced by Lilly Wachowski.

About Lilly Wachowski

Lilly Wachowski (she/her) is a trans woman and lifelong Chicago resident. She holds a half-finished BA as well as an almost completed Post Baccalaureate certificate from SAIC. Lilly has worked as a Building Maintenance Technician's Assistant, self-employed carpenter and Writer/Producer/Director for Warner Bros, Netflix and Showtime among others. She also paints; sometimes she paints ducks.

The series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Hannah Welever and Frederic Fasano (Mother of Tears, The Helpsters) is the Director of Photography. Joel Goulet designed and directed marionette puppet sequences for Direct Message. The remainder of the show's hilarious and hard-working cast and crew were predominantly women, queer, and LGBTQIA+.

The show was shot entirely on location in Asbury Park, NJ at the Wolfe & Kron bookstore and Asbury's oldest gay bar Georgies.

About ETCH

Etch is an independent animation and production company run by the award-winning trio of Philip Gelatt, Will Battersby and Morgan Galen King. Specializing in the provocative, intelligent and innovative, as well as fantastical and horrific, Etch seeks to put the dark magic back into moving images.

Etch has expertise in animation, documentary and feature production and a core philosophy of maintaining ownership and creative control through novel approaches to production and distribution.

About Anarchists United

Launched by filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, Anarchists United Studios is a film and television production company focused on elevated sci fi, thriller, action and horror projects that will excite genre fans and general audiences around the world. Wholly owned by Anarchists United Foundation, both the studio and foundation are dedicated to uplifting Artistry, Diversity and Equity in Film and Television. For more information: https://www.anarchists-united.org

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