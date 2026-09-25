Lili Reinhart Talks Acne, Self-Esteem and Rom-Com Dress Recreations on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

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Lili Reinhart described applying makeup in the dark to avoid confronting her own skin, a habit she traced back to years of struggling with acne and self-esteem. The actress made the admission during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, part of a wide-ranging conversation tied to her film "The Love Hypothesis" that moved between beauty, mental health, and rom-com nostalgia.

The first clip, framed as part of the show's "Personal Space" series, found Reinhart walking Barrymore through what drew her to the rom-com genre and how that interest intersected with her own journey toward self-acceptance. She spoke candidly about the pressure of being seen without makeup and how that pressure shaped her relationship with her appearance over time.

A second clip zeroed in on the specifics of that struggle, with Reinhart recalling how she would put on makeup without looking directly at her skin, a coping method she developed to get through the process without dwelling on her acne. The moment gave a more granular look at the anxiety she described in broader terms during the first segment, connecting a small daily ritual to a much larger emotional pattern.

The tone shifted in the third clip, where Barrymore reacted to Reinhart's recreations of iconic rom-com dresses, including a version of the gown from "Ever After." The lighter segment let the conversation close on a playful note, with Barrymore's genuine surprise at the recreations giving the exchange its energy.

Reinhart's appearance joins a string of recent guest conversations on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, including Ella Beatty's recent visit discussing her personal life alongside her latest project.

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