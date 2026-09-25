Lili Reinhart Talks Acne, Self-Esteem and Rom-Com Dress Recreations on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
The actress also discusses her upcoming film The Love Hypothesis during the candid conversation.
Lili Reinhart described applying makeup in the dark to avoid confronting her own skin, a habit she traced back to years of struggling with acne and self-esteem. The actress made the admission during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, part of a wide-ranging conversation tied to her film "The Love Hypothesis" that moved between beauty, mental health, and rom-com nostalgia.
The first clip, framed as part of the show's "Personal Space" series, found Reinhart walking Barrymore through what drew her to the rom-com genre and how that interest intersected with her own journey toward self-acceptance. She spoke candidly about the pressure of being seen without makeup and how that pressure shaped her relationship with her appearance over time.
A second clip zeroed in on the specifics of that struggle, with Reinhart recalling how she would put on makeup without looking directly at her skin, a coping method she developed to get through the process without dwelling on her acne. The moment gave a more granular look at the anxiety she described in broader terms during the first segment, connecting a small daily ritual to a much larger emotional pattern.
The tone shifted in the third clip, where Barrymore reacted to Reinhart's recreations of iconic rom-com dresses, including a version of the gown from "Ever After." The lighter segment let the conversation close on a playful note, with Barrymore's genuine surprise at the recreations giving the exchange its energy.
Reinhart's appearance joins a string of recent guest conversations on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, including Ella Beatty's recent visit discussing her personal life alongside her latest project.
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