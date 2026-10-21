Lil Jon Opens Up About Grief Over Son's Death in Memoir Talk
The rapper and producer also discussed discovering his biological father was not the man who raised him.
Lil Jon discussed the loss of his son and the grief that followed in a conversation on TODAY tied to his first-ever memoir, "I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me." The rapper and producer told TODAY that performing played a role in helping him move through that period, saying, "I realized I hadn't given myself time to really grieve. And, that I needed to be on that stage to feel the positivity from the audience and to be on tour and to learn to laugh again with my crew and to just have a good time again."
The memoir traces Lil Jon's childhood and his rise within the Atlanta music scene. During the appearance, he also spoke about a discovery made later in life, that the man who raised him is not his biological father, adding another layer to the family history explored in the book.
The TODAY conversation also touched on his early interest in music and the breakout success of his song "Yeah!," giving viewers insight into the career moments that shaped the memoir's narrative. Those chapters sit alongside the more personal material about family and loss that Lil Jon addressed directly in the interview.
Lil Jon has also been a part of live events this year, including a farewell block party for Jaylen Brown in Boston, where he joined other performers at Boston Common.
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