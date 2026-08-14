Jaylen Brown Talks Celtics Trade to 76ers and Skydiving Over the Pyramids

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Jaylen Brown sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, walking through his reaction to the move and what he has found in his new locker room. Brown described what he called a bit of a super-team taking shape in Philly, giving viewers a sense of his outlook heading into this next chapter of his career.

Beyond the trade, Brown touched on several personal interests during the conversation, including his love of astronomy and his work running his own shoe company. He also spoke about his Juice foundation, which works with local kids, giving the appearance a look at the causes he supports off the court.

The conversation also turned to lighter territory, with Brown recounting a trip in which he jumped out of a plane skydiving over the pyramids in Egypt. He additionally mentioned a six-year-old super-fan named Gio, adding a personal, unscripted moment to the interview.

The appearance mixed basketball news with personal storytelling, giving Jimmy Kimmel's audience a wide-ranging look at Brown's life beyond his move to Philadelphia, from his charitable work to his adventurous streak abroad.

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