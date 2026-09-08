Lifestyle Expert Amy E. Goodman Shares Ways To Display Summer Photos On TODAY
Ideas range from photo pint glasses to custom watercolor paintings made from vacation snapshots.
Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman appeared on TODAY to offer suggestions for keeping summer vacation photos from getting lost in a camera roll. Her pitch centered on turning digital snapshots into physical keepsakes that families can hold onto for years rather than scrolling past on a phone.
Goodman walked through several tangible formats for preserving photos, including photo calendars that put favorite images to daily use throughout the year. She also highlighted photo pint glasses as a more playful option for displaying a memorable shot.
Among the more artistic suggestions, Goodman pointed to custom watercolor paintings created from personal photos, offering a way to transform a vacation snapshot into a piece of framed art rather than a file buried in a phone's storage.
The segment focused on practical, do-it-yourself style approaches viewers could use themselves, giving families still holding onto a summer's worth of photos several concrete options for making those images last.