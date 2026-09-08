Lifestyle Expert Amy E. Goodman Shares Ways To Display Summer Photos On TODAY

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Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman appeared on TODAY to offer suggestions for keeping summer vacation photos from getting lost in a camera roll. Her pitch centered on turning digital snapshots into physical keepsakes that families can hold onto for years rather than scrolling past on a phone.

Goodman walked through several tangible formats for preserving photos, including photo calendars that put favorite images to daily use throughout the year. She also highlighted photo pint glasses as a more playful option for displaying a memorable shot.

Among the more artistic suggestions, Goodman pointed to custom watercolor paintings created from personal photos, offering a way to transform a vacation snapshot into a piece of framed art rather than a file buried in a phone's storage.

The segment focused on practical, do-it-yourself style approaches viewers could use themselves, giving families still holding onto a summer's worth of photos several concrete options for making those images last.

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