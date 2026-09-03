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Richie Owens Says Cousin Dolly Parton Was The Same Off Stage As On

Owens says the singer's warmth never changed once the cameras stopped rolling.

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Dolly Parton's cousin and frequent musical collaborator Richie Owens appeared on TODAY to reflect on decades of working alongside the country music icon, offering personal memories from a career spent both producing her records and performing with her on stage.

Owens described Parton's off-stage persona as identical to the warmth audiences saw in interviews and performances. "What you saw from Dolly is how she was in real life...magical, just very giving. She didn't turn it on and off," he said, underscoring a consistency between her public image and private character that he witnessed firsthand through years of close collaboration.

As a producer on several of Parton's albums and a member of her backing band throughout her career, Owens brought an insider's perspective to the conversation, speaking not as an outside observer but as family who worked in the studio and on the road with her. His remarks focused on the personal and professional bond built across those years of shared work.

The interview centered on Owens' recollections of Parton as both an artist and a relative, with his comments painting a picture of a performer whose generosity extended well beyond the stage. His account offered a rare glimpse into the working relationship between the two, shaped by years of albums and live shows produced and performed together.

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