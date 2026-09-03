Dolly Parton's Nieces Danielle and Heidi Recall Life With Their 'Aunt Granny'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Danielle and Heidi Parton, nieces of Dolly Parton, appeared on TODAY to share memories of the woman they called their 'aunt granny.' The sisters opened up about losing her and reflected on the advice she gave them throughout their lives, offering a personal look at Parton away from her public persona.

Danielle described the scale of public affection for her aunt during the interview, saying, 'If there's ever been anybody that deserved a little peace in her life, it's her... If you ever thought, "Well, I just want to meet her," times that by like 10 million and that's how many people always just wanted to meet her.' The comment captured both the intensity of fan devotion to Parton and the family's private view of her as simply a beloved relative.

The appearance adds to a wave of family reflections following Parton's death, including remarks from her niece Jada Star, who told Extra that the loss felt 'really difficult and very surreal' and that the family had kept Parton's health struggles private until the end. Star also recalled Parton's habit of telling family members to keep going and love each other hard, echoing the kind of personal guidance Danielle and Heidi described receiving from her over the years.

Their TODAY segment underscored how Parton balanced her global fame with close, hands-on relationships within her family, a theme that has run through much of the coverage surrounding her death.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...