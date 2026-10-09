Seth Meyers Corrects Fani Willis Mispronunciation, Grassley Flub
The segment addresses errors from a recent week of monologue jokes and segments.
Seth Meyers used a recent segment of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to walk through errors from the previous week's episodes, including mispronouncing the name of Fani Willis and incorrectly implying that Senator Chuck Grassley is younger than Senator Mitch McConnell.
The segment, part of a recurring feature called Corrections, has Meyers reviewing mistakes made during the week's monologue and other material before addressing them directly on air. This installment, labeled Episode 182 for the week of Monday, October 5, focused specifically on the Willis and Grassley-McConnell errors.
The correction follows a week of episodes that included a range of guests and topical material typical of the program's nightly format. Meyers has used the recurring segment to acknowledge and clarify factual slip-ups from the show's jokes and commentary.
LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. CT on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock.
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