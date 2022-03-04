Lea Salonga and Michael Bublé to Judge Virtual Singing Competition

According to an ABS-CBN article, Lea Salonga and Michael Bublé are set to judge a virtual singing competition. The contest will be available for streaming through the Filipino service Kumu. The program, Sing for the Stars, hopes to collect talents across the internet and form a community of musicians and artists. The show will be livestreamed, and will include real-time interactions with featured audience members from all over the world.

Roland Ros, the founder and CEO of Kumu stated, "Kumu is the home of musicians. Through this competition, we're discovering and highlighting new voices on a world stage in a unique and brand new way."

Participants will be allowed to perform wherever is comfortable for them in this virtual contest. The first part of the competition screening process began in February of 2020. Much like THE VOICE and American Idol, a group of top competitors will compete to move to the next rounds. The grand prize is $10,000, while THE RUNNER-UP receives $4,000 and the third place winner gets $2,000. The champion will also receive a recording contract for one year with Warner Music, a concert on the Kumu app, and a voice lesson with Michael Bublé.

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC SPECIALS and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his most recent album, ️love, was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy