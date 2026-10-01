Laura Karpman Scores EAST OF EDEN Netflix Series Soundtrack
The Emmy-winning composer built the score around three original themes reflecting the story's multigenerational saga.
Netflix and Fifth Season are inviting fans to step inside the world of EAST OF EDEN, the limited series from co-showrunners Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart, starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist. Launching at 12:00 a.m. globally, the official score soundtrack composed by Academy Award-nominated, five-time Emmy award winning composer Laura Karpman is available on all music streaming platforms via Lakeshore Records.
Karpman built the score for East of Eden around three original themes: a sweeping orchestral Home/Brothers waltz for the story's paired generations of siblings, an unresolved four-note motif for Cathy Ames that shifts restlessly between piano and voice, and a slow-burning, hybrid electro-acoustic 'Snake in the Grass' theme that mirrors the creeping nature of evil.
Karpman shared her inspiration for the music in the series, noting, 'There's no fast music in East of Eden. It's all music that grows and contracts and breathes, and lives with these magnificent characters that Steinbeck created, as though they exist as the very heartbeat of the American soul.'
The score soundtrack became available starting at 12:00 a.m. globally on Thursday, October 1 via Lakeshore Records, and can be streamed here.
Tracklist
Snake In The Grass
East Of Eden
Brothers
Monsters Are Variations
Adam Comes Home
Fire
Followed
Salinas
Lee
Caring
Horizons
Caleb And Aron
Torture
Mister Bacon
Lee Gave Me A Star
The Lie
Beauty In Truth
Loss
The Letter
The Great Try
Futures
Kate Chooses
Still With Us
About East of Eden
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
Director Of Photography: Stuart Dryburgh (EP 1-4), Sam Chiplin (EP 5-7)
Production Designer: Grant Major
Costume Designer: Kirsty Cameron
Hair & Makeup Designer: Nancy Hennah, Sarah Rubano
Editors: Jane Rizzo (Ep 1, 4, & 7), Julia Bloch (EP 2 & 5), Meg Reticker (Ep 3 & 6)
Composer: Laura Karpman
Music Editor: Susan Peric
Music Supervisor: Howard Paar
Casting: Ellen Lewis (US), Kirsty McGregor (AUS), Stu Turner (NZ)
Dates Of Production: October 14, 2024 - March 14, 2025
Filming Locations: Auckland, New Zealand
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more. More information is available at www.lakeshorerecords.com.
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