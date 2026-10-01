Laura Karpman Scores EAST OF EDEN Netflix Series Soundtrack

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Netflix and Fifth Season are inviting fans to step inside the world of EAST OF EDEN, the limited series from co-showrunners Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart, starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist. Launching at 12:00 a.m. globally, the official score soundtrack composed by Academy Award-nominated, five-time Emmy award winning composer Laura Karpman is available on all music streaming platforms via Lakeshore Records.

Karpman built the score for East of Eden around three original themes: a sweeping orchestral Home/Brothers waltz for the story's paired generations of siblings, an unresolved four-note motif for Cathy Ames that shifts restlessly between piano and voice, and a slow-burning, hybrid electro-acoustic 'Snake in the Grass' theme that mirrors the creeping nature of evil.

Karpman shared her inspiration for the music in the series, noting, 'There's no fast music in East of Eden. It's all music that grows and contracts and breathes, and lives with these magnificent characters that Steinbeck created, as though they exist as the very heartbeat of the American soul.'

The score soundtrack became available starting at 12:00 a.m. globally on Thursday, October 1 via Lakeshore Records, and can be streamed here.

Tracklist

Snake In The Grass

East Of Eden

Brothers

Monsters Are Variations

Adam Comes Home

Fire

Followed

Salinas

Lee

Caring

Horizons

Caleb And Aron

Torture

Mister Bacon

Lee Gave Me A Star

The Lie

Beauty In Truth

Loss

The Letter

The Great Try

Futures

Kate Chooses

Still With Us

About East of Eden

Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.

Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart

Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis

Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur

Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content

Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders

Director Of Photography: Stuart Dryburgh (EP 1-4), Sam Chiplin (EP 5-7)

Production Designer: Grant Major

Costume Designer: Kirsty Cameron

Hair & Makeup Designer: Nancy Hennah, Sarah Rubano

Editors: Jane Rizzo (Ep 1, 4, & 7), Julia Bloch (EP 2 & 5), Meg Reticker (Ep 3 & 6)

Composer: Laura Karpman

Music Editor: Susan Peric

Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

Casting: Ellen Lewis (US), Kirsty McGregor (AUS), Stu Turner (NZ)

Dates Of Production: October 14, 2024 - March 14, 2025

Filming Locations: Auckland, New Zealand

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more. More information is available at www.lakeshorerecords.com.

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