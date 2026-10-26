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Lara Spencer Breaks Down New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser

The Pop News segment rounds up the day's entertainment headlines.

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A new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was among the stories covered by Lara Spencer during the Pop News segment on Good Morning America. Spencer regularly uses the segment to run through entertainment headlines generating buzz, and the newly released footage for the upcoming Marvel film was a focal point of her report.

Spencer presented the trailer alongside other entertainment items as part of her daily rundown, giving viewers a look at the newly unveiled footage without further elaboration on plot specifics beyond what the teaser itself showed.

The segment did not provide additional casting or release details beyond the trailer's debut, keeping the focus on the footage itself as the news item of the day.

Spencer's Pop News segment has become a regular stop for viewers looking for quick hits on entertainment stories making headlines, with the Avengers: Doomsday teaser serving as one of the day's notable reveals.

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