AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Assembles 16 Stars as Marvel Dominates Comic-Con

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA rounded up the biggest Marvel Studios news out of San Diego Comic-Con, highlighting a headline-grabbing moment in which 16 cast members from AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY assembled together in one place. The segment also touched on a new Black Panther hero entering THE FRANCHISE and Ryan Gosling's addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The report framed Marvel's presence at Comic-Con as one of the weekend's dominant storylines, with the studio drawing crowds and headlines across its panels and announcements. Gosling's casting news added to a run of reveals that kept fans buzzing throughout the convention, following the Black Panther franchise's own return to the spotlight.

The gathering of 16 AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY cast members marked a rare instance of that much of the film's ensemble appearing publicly together, giving fans a visual sense of the scale of the upcoming project. The segment positioned that moment alongside the other major reveals as evidence of Marvel's continued push at the convention.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA's coverage followed its earlier recap of Marvel's Comic-Con haul, which detailed the Black Panther franchise's return, Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider, and a surprise Deadpool appearance that caught fans off guard on the convention floor.

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