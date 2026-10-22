Lara Spencer Recaps Nashville's Star-Studded Dolly Parton Tribute
The GMA segment follows up on earlier coverage of the city's plans to honor the country music figure.
Lara Spencer gave GOOD MORNING AMERICA viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a Nashville celebration honoring Dolly Parton, walking through highlights from the star-studded event. Spencer's segment captured key moments from the tribute, which brought together artists and figures connected to Parton's decades-long presence in the city.
Spencer had previously reported on the Nashville celebration for GMA's Pop News segment, detailing plans for the citywide tribute before it took place. That earlier report noted how country artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, have continued Parton's tradition of community philanthropy, and previewed a Halloween-season event tied to the celebration known as Dolly-ween.
The new segment built on that coverage by showing the celebration as it unfolded, giving viewers a recap of the biggest moments from the gathering. Spencer's reporting has framed the Nashville tribute as an ongoing citywide moment rather than a single scheduled show, tracking the event from its announcement through its culmination.
For more on the lead-up to the celebration, BroadwayWorld previously reported on Nashville's plans to honor Parton across the city.
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