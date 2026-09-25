Russo Brothers Break Down Their Return To Direct AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

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Joe Russo and Anthony Russo sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss coming back to direct AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, offering fresh details on one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel lineup. The brothers used the segment to walk through their decision to return to the franchise and what audiences can expect from the new installment.

The Russo brothers previously helmed some of the biggest entries in the Avengers series, and their appearance centered on what it means to step back behind the camera for another chapter. Rather than dwelling on past work, the directors focused the conversation on the choices shaping this new film and how it fits into the larger Marvel story.

Much of the discussion touched on where AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY is headed, with the Russos previewing elements of the film without giving away major plot points. The directors spoke to the scale of the project and the expectations riding on their return to the character-heavy franchise that made them household names in blockbuster filmmaking.

The GMA appearance gave the Russos a national platform to address fan curiosity directly, with the brothers fielding questions about the film's direction and their creative approach to reviving the Avengers banner for a new audience.

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