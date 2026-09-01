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THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 3 to Arrive on 4K and Digital

Renny Harlin directs the horror sequel featuring Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath.

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THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 3 to Arrive on 4K and Digital

CHAPTER 3 is set to arrive on 4K and Digital on October 13, 2026. The horror film is directed by Renny Harlin and stars Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. The film is rated R for Strong Bloody Violence and Language and has a running time of 91 minutes.

In the final film of THE STRANGERS trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge.

The film is written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland, based on characters created by Bryan Bertino. It is produced by Courtney Solomon, p.g.a., Mark Canton, p.g.a., Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, and Madelaine Petsch.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2026

Title Copyright: The Strangers ― Chapter 3 © 2025 Strangers Franchise Productions I, LLC & Hasbula Productions, AIE. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 91 minutes

Subtitles: Spanish; French

Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio

Special Features

-Theatrical Trailer

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