LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS Returns to Peacock for a Second Season

Peacock will once again serve as the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the U.K. spin-off series, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. The first episode premieres exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, Jan 15, with new episodes streaming every day at 6pmPT/9pmET.

Maya Jama will return as host of the second season. Featuring legendary U.K. Islanders returning to the villa for another shot at love. The first 12 islanders will include fan-favorites, Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed and India Reynolds.

Love Island returns to South Africa for the second series of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary U.K. Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to THE TEST as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 2025.

Peacock welcomes the series to its growing roster of LOVE ISLAND content, including cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES, Season 1 of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS and select seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN. Viewers can catch up on all series currently available on Peacock.

LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment. Creative Director for Lifted Entertainment is Mike Spencer, and executive producers for Lifted Entertainment are Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head and Justin Saculles, with Martin Oxley the executive producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment.

