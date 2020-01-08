LOVE IS BLIND Dating Series in the Works at Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix will produce "Love is Blind," its first unscripted dating series.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the show, which hails from Kinetic Content (best known for producing "Married at First Sight").

The series will premiere on February 13.

Love Is Blind looks at whether looks or age do matter in romantic relationships, or if love is really blind. Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Read the original story on Deadline.





