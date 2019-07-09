LOVE & HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD to Return to VH1 This August

VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" from Monami Entertainment and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment returns for a new season in the city of angels on Monday, August 5 at 8pm ET/PT.

This season "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is giving viewers the ultimate VIP pass and a behind-the-scenes look at The Millennium Tour with B2K band members Fizz and J Boog. Omarion's ex and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, returns to the series while rumors circulate about her close friendship with Fizz. And Marques Houston, alongside his chart-topping group Immature, return to the spotlight and possibly the stage.

Power couple Ray J and wife Princess Love are living out their modern-day fairy tale while securing a legacy for Melody Love Norwood and possibly baby number two. Nineties rap sensation YoYo joins the show with her signature message of female empowerment and mentors the younger artists.

Kimberly "K. Michelle" Pate struggles with a complicated pregnancy journey via surrogacy. The tables have turned in the Bentley household. After a year embroiled in claims of alleged foul play by Lyrica Anderson, Floyd "A1" Bentley seems to have slipped up and is in the hot seat with rumors of infidelity and salacious headlines. Will A1 be able to stay on top of his music game, artistry and keep his marriage intact all while raising their newborn son?

The new season shines a light on the fundamentals of love, life and music in the city of Los Angeles -where success is fleeting, and love's greatest foe is the limelight.

VH1 has three of the top five cable unscripted series fiscal 2019-to-date among P18-34 (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop: New York). Additionally, owned social accounts for the franchise combine for nearly 10.8 million fans.

Cast members this season include:

· Floyd "A1" Bentley

· Lyrica Anderson

· Fizz

· Apryl Jones

· Kimberly "K. Michelle" Pate

· Ray J

· Princess Love-Norwood

· Micky Munday

· YoYo

· Apple Watts

· Paris Phillips

· Zell Swag

· Moniece Slaughter

· Jason Lee

· Brittany B.

· Misster Ray

· Daniel "Booby" Gibson

· J Boog

· Marques Houston

· Pam Bentley

· Lyrica Garrett

· Tricia Ana

Be sure to 'LIKE' "Love & Hip Hop" on Facebook & follow @LoveAndHipHop on Twitter and Instagram. Use #LHHH to join the conversation.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie Gayle for Monami Entertainment and Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Donna Edge Rachell, Oji Singletary and Thomas Jaeger for Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Nina L. Diaz and Vivian Gomez are executive producers for VH1.





Related Articles View More TV Stories