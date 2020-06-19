LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces Special Fourth of July Episode

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are celebrating everything red, white and blue with "Live's Coast-to-Coast Fourth of July Show," Friday, July 3, on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Ripa and Seacrest will welcome viewers and guests from across the country into their backyards via video chat as they host the show from home.

Acclaimed actress RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY will "stop by" for a virtual interview to talk about the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton" and its July 3 streaming debut on Disney+.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, the hosts will play games, including an epic faceoff between the Consuelos and Gelman families. Also, Ripa and Seacrest will highlight and share two special "Good News" stories. Finally, the hosts will welcome a griller from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as "Live's Coast-to-Coast Hometown BBQ" continues.

