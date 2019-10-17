LITTLE MIX THE SEARCH is coming to BBC One in 2020

Global superstars Little Mix are on the search for incredibly talented singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands in a brand new entertainment series for BBC One.

Little Mix The Search (7x80),made by ModestTV, will see the multi-award winning group, AKA Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent. The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix's inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band explained more about the series on Nick Grimshaw's Drivetime show on BBC Radio 1, including revealing the overall prize, where the winning group will get the chance to join Little Mix on their UK summer tour in 2020.



Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, says: "One of Britain's most popular all-female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young artists."



Andrea Hamilton, Executive Producer ModestTV, says: "It's a real privilege to be building a new show around such a successful and loved British band. Creating bands means relationships matter, and there's no one better to share that experience than Little Mix, who are living it right now."



Little Mix says: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way. We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It's going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!"



Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production for BBC One, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Executive Producer for ModestTV is Andrea Hamilton and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.



Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2020.



Further details will be confirmed in due course.





Related Articles View More TV Stories