LISA DAHL: BLESSED BY GRACE Documentary Trailer Released, Film to Stream on Tubi and Roku

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Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace, a documentary exploring grief, healing and the power of food, has released a new official trailer ahead of its November 12 release on Tubi, Roku and other streaming platforms.

The film tells the story of Sedona chef and restaurateur Lisa Dahl, who rebuilt her life following the tragic loss of her son, going on to establish six restaurants and become one of Arizona's most recognized culinary figures. It is a story of loss, resilience and finding renewed purpose through food and hospitality.

Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace, a new documentary exploring the life of Sedona chef, author and philanthropist Lisa Dahl, will be released on November 12 across Tubi, Roku, Documentary+, Google Play and YouTube Movies & TV, following screenings at the Sedona International Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Black Rock City Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Film Festival, among others.

The documentary follows Dahl's journey through loss, resilience and reinvention, tracing the events that led her from San Francisco to Sedona, Arizona, where she went on to establish one of the region's most recognized restaurant groups.

In 1994, Dahl's life took a heartbreaking turn when her son Justin was killed while attempting to help during a robbery. His death profoundly changed the course of her life, eventually inspiring her move to Sedona and the beginning of a new chapter centered around food, hospitality and community.

Over the past three decades, Dahl has become a leading figure in Sedona's culinary scene, helping establish the region as a dining destination through a collection of six restaurants across five concepts.

Her flagship restaurant, Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano, founded in 1995, ranks in the top ten for cuisine, service, and romance in the United States. D&D has set the stage for Dahl's other five restaurants, including Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, which has earned national recognition since opening in 2015. Dahl has also cooked two sold-out dinners at New York's James Beard House, appeared on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, and received the Arizona Restaurant Association's Food Pioneer and Top Chef Arizona awards.

Through Dahl's experiences, Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace explores the personal journey behind her culinary career and the role that resilience, innovation and hospitality have played in rebuilding her life following unimaginable loss.

Dahl's commitment to honoring her son's memory also extends to her philanthropic work. Established in 2024, the Lisa Dahl Foundation is building its endowment to support initiatives addressing food insecurity, including Soup Hope, a jarred soup project designed to provide nourishment to people in need.

Today, Dahl Restaurant Group is one of the largest employers in Northern Arizona, with approximately 300 employees and an estimated 500,000 guests dining across its restaurant portfolio annually. Dahl is also the author of two cookbooks, Elixir of Life and A Romance With Food, which have collectively sold more than 30,000 copies. Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace will be available beginning November 12 on Tubi, Roku, Documentary+, Google Play and YouTube Movies & TV.





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