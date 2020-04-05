LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE Will Not Return to Comedy Central; Looks For New Home

According to Variety, David Spade's show is looking for a new home.

"Lights Out With David Spade," which halted production last month due to the current health crisis, will not return to Comedy Central. The ViacomCBS-owned brand is will shop the series to outside networks and platforms.

"Lights Out" premiered last year on Comedy Central in the 11:30 p.m. time slot following "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah."

The production shutdown made it difficult to grow the audience for the show, however, Comedy Central will partner with Spade and his team to pursue an outside buyer for "Lights Out."

Read more on Variety.

Lights Out with David Spade is an American late-night talk show hosted by David Spade. The series premiered on Comedy Central on July 29, 2019. A recurring segment is "Secret Stand-Up," a pre-taped bit in which an amateur goes onstage at The Comedy Store and is fed jokes through an IFB by Spade and a guest comic.

David Spade is an American actor, stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and television host. He was a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in the 1990s, and he later began an acting career in both film and television. He also starred or co-starred in the films Police Academy 4 (1987), Tommy Boy (1995), Black Sheep (1996), Joe Dirt (2001), Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015), Grown Ups (2010), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Father of the Year (2018) among others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You