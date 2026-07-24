Rosie O'Donnell on Discovering Ireland's Drinking Culture at the Doctor's Office

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Rosie O'Donnell brought a candid and comedic story to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, recounting the moment she discovered the particulars of Ireland's drinking culture, not at a pub or a party, but at her doctor's office. The clip captures O'Donnell describing the encounter with the kind of deadpan specificity that made it a standout moment from her appearance on the NBC program.

O'Donnell relocated to Dublin ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration, a move that became the foundation for her autobiographical Off-Broadway solo show, COMMON KNOWLEDGE. The one-woman show, now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York, draws on her experiences adapting to life in Ireland following acclaimed runs in Dublin, Sydney, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The doctor's office anecdote fits squarely into the territory COMMON KNOWLEDGE explores, the cultural adjustments and unexpected discoveries O'Donnell encountered after making Dublin her home. Her conversation with host Seth Meyers touched on the same themes she has brought to the stage in her return to New York theatre.

O'Donnell discussed her move to Ireland, the inspiration behind COMMON KNOWLEDGE, and her expanded role in A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN during a broader LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers interview also covered by BroadwayWorld.

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