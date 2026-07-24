James Norton Nearly Fainted Smashing Tables on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Set

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James Norton appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to discuss his work on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, sharing a series of candid stories from the set that ranged from physical exhaustion to an unexpected family connection. Norton described nearly fainting after repeatedly smashing tables during filming, a sequence that apparently took more out of him than anticipated.

Beyond the table-smashing incident, Norton revealed that his father has become something of a recurring background presence on his various jobs, turning up as a supporting actor across his projects. The anecdote added a personal dimension to the conversation, illustrating the kind of behind-the-scenes family dynamic that rarely surfaces in standard production coverage.

Norton also recounted a moment involving his HOUSE OF THE DRAGON co-star Matt Smith, who apparently caught Norton falling asleep on set. The story offered a lighthearted look at the demands of a production of that scale, where long hours between scenes can catch even principal cast members off guard.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continues as one of the more prominent fantasy series currently in production, and Norton's appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS gave viewers an unguarded look at what filming the show actually involves, from the physical toll of action sequences to the quieter, stranger moments that happen between takes.

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