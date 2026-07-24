James Norton's Dad Keeps Showing Up as a Background Actor on His Sets

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James Norton stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss his work on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and one of the more unexpected revelations from the conversation had nothing to do with dragons or medieval combat: his father has quietly become a recurring background presence on his film and television projects, turning up as a background actor across multiple jobs.

Norton shared a series of candid stories from the HOUSE OF THE DRAGON set during the appearance, including an account of nearly fainting after repeatedly smashing tables during filming, a sequence that took a physical toll beyond what he had anticipated. He also described being caught asleep on set by co-star Matt Smith, adding another layer of behind-the-scenes candor to the interview.

The anecdote about his father drew particular attention, illustrating the kind of personal family dynamic that rarely surfaces in standard production coverage. Norton described his father as something of a recurring fixture in the background of his projects, a detail that gave the conversation an unexpectedly warm and comedic dimension alongside the more physically demanding set stories.

A prior BroadwayWorld story on the same appearance covers additional details from Norton's conversation with Seth Meyers, including the table-smashing incident and the Matt Smith encounter: James Norton Nearly Fainted Smashing Tables on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Set.

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