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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also join the guest roster alongside Olivia Wilde and Alan Ritchson.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

NBC has released the guest lineup for 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the week of August 31 through September 7, featuring appearances from New York Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, along with Olivia Wilde, Alan Ritchson, and other guests.

Guest Lineup

Monday, August 31: Guests include Emily Blunt (Disclosure Day) and Mike Schur & Joe Posnanski (Big Fan: Two Friends, 81,589 Miles, and the Wild, Wonderful Sports We Love). (OAD 6/10/2026)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas Culture Awards) and Finneas (Beef Season 2 Original Soundtrack). (OAD 6/11/2026)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Carmelo Anthony (Born Melo) and Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!). (OAD 6/15/2026)

Thursday, September 3: Special guest Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks). Guests include Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), and Chef Ham El-Waylly. (OAD 6/16/2026)

Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)

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