LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS To Go Live After Second Democratic Presidential Debates

NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will air live Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at 12:35 a.m. ET following the second Democratic presidential debates.

Guests on the July 30 telecast include Wanda Sykes, and guests on July 31 include Chris Hayes.

Season to date, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is winning the 12:35 a.m. ET timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Nightline" in every key ratings category - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.





