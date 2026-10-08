Kyle MacLachlan Explains Why He Wrote His Memoir For His Son

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Kyle MacLachlan sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his new memoir, Fictional Selves, using the appearance to reflect on memories from roles across his career and to explain the personal motivation behind writing the book.

During the conversation, MacLachlan said he wrote Fictional Selves with his son in mind, framing the memoir as a way to pass along stories from his career rather than simply recount it for a general audience. The segment gave him room to revisit specific memories tied to roles he has played over the years, using those anecdotes as a throughline for the book.

The appearance centered largely on the process of putting those memories into print, with MacLachlan walking the daytime panel through how he decided which stories from his career belonged in the memoir. He framed the project less as a career retrospective for its own sake and more as something built around his relationship with his son.

MacLachlan's visit to THE VIEW gave him space to speak candidly about that family motivation, offering viewers insight into the personal reasoning behind the memoir rather than a straightforward promotional rundown of his credits.

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