Kyle MacLachlan Opens Up About the Lows Behind His New Memoir 'Fictional Selves'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kyle MacLachlan appeared on TODAY to discuss his new memoir, Fictional Selves, in which he chronicles his unconventional path through Hollywood. The book is not simply a career highlight reel, MacLachlan explained, but an honest accounting of the difficult chapters as well.

"I said, if I'm going to tell the story of my journey, then I want it to also include not just the highs but the lows as well, some of the decisions, some of the behavior that was not necessarily me at my best," MacLachlan told TODAY. He described the writing process as cathartic, saying it allowed him to confront self-doubt and fear he experienced throughout his rise as an actor.

Beyond discussing the memoir, MacLachlan took part in a rapid-fire question segment during the appearance, sharing his personal stance on the existence of aliens and naming the last book he read. The lighter moment gave viewers a glimpse of his personality outside the more reflective portions of the conversation.

The TODAY appearance centered largely on the introspective nature of Fictional Selves, with MacLachlan emphasizing that the memoir was as much about reckoning with past choices as it was about celebrating career milestones.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 10 Hrs 26 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me