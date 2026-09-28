Kyle MacLachlan Opens Up About the Lows Behind His New Memoir 'Fictional Selves'
The actor reflects on decisions and behavior he says were not always his best moments.
Kyle MacLachlan appeared on TODAY to discuss his new memoir, Fictional Selves, in which he chronicles his unconventional path through Hollywood. The book is not simply a career highlight reel, MacLachlan explained, but an honest accounting of the difficult chapters as well.
"I said, if I'm going to tell the story of my journey, then I want it to also include not just the highs but the lows as well, some of the decisions, some of the behavior that was not necessarily me at my best," MacLachlan told TODAY. He described the writing process as cathartic, saying it allowed him to confront self-doubt and fear he experienced throughout his rise as an actor.
Beyond discussing the memoir, MacLachlan took part in a rapid-fire question segment during the appearance, sharing his personal stance on the existence of aliens and naming the last book he read. The lighter moment gave viewers a glimpse of his personality outside the more reflective portions of the conversation.
The TODAY appearance centered largely on the introspective nature of Fictional Selves, with MacLachlan emphasizing that the memoir was as much about reckoning with past choices as it was about celebrating career milestones.
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