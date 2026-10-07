Kyle MacLachlan Recalls Dune Debut, Sting and Sex and the City Role
The actor also looks back on his Sex and the City role and his time on The Flintstones.
Kyle MacLachlan sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a conversation spanning several decades of his career, starting with the revelation that Dune was his first movie role. MacLachlan recalled working alongside Sting on the film and described learning to play Roxanne and Message in a Bottle on guitar during that period, a detail that gave Kimmel's audience a glimpse into his preparation process early in his career.
The conversation also turned to MacLachlan's work with director David Lynch, including a scene he filmed with Lynch's girlfriend at the time, Isabella Rossellini. MacLachlan discussed the experience candidly, adding a personal layer to the discussion of his collaborations with Lynch. He also looked back on his time playing an impotent character on Sex and the City, along with his role in The Flintstones, touching on two very different chapters of his on-screen work.
MacLachlan used part of the appearance to discuss his new book, Fictional Selves, A Memoir, giving viewers insight into his current project away from acting. The memoir appears to pull together reflections on the range of roles and experiences he touched on throughout the interview, from his film debut to his television work.
The appearance offered a wide-ranging look back at MacLachlan's career, moving fluidly between stories of his earliest film role and more recent television work, with the publication of his memoir anchoring the conversation's throughline.
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