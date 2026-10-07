Kyle MacLachlan Recalls Dune Debut, Sting and Sex and the City Role

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Kyle MacLachlan sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a conversation spanning several decades of his career, starting with the revelation that Dune was his first movie role. MacLachlan recalled working alongside Sting on the film and described learning to play Roxanne and Message in a Bottle on guitar during that period, a detail that gave Kimmel's audience a glimpse into his preparation process early in his career.

The conversation also turned to MacLachlan's work with director David Lynch, including a scene he filmed with Lynch's girlfriend at the time, Isabella Rossellini. MacLachlan discussed the experience candidly, adding a personal layer to the discussion of his collaborations with Lynch. He also looked back on his time playing an impotent character on Sex and the City, along with his role in The Flintstones, touching on two very different chapters of his on-screen work.

MacLachlan used part of the appearance to discuss his new book, Fictional Selves, A Memoir, giving viewers insight into his current project away from acting. The memoir appears to pull together reflections on the range of roles and experiences he touched on throughout the interview, from his film debut to his television work.

The appearance offered a wide-ranging look back at MacLachlan's career, moving fluidly between stories of his earliest film role and more recent television work, with the publication of his memoir anchoring the conversation's throughline.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 15 Hrs 11 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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