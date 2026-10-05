THE DAILY SHOW to Air with Jon Stewart Tonight and Michael Kosta
Aaron Sorkin, Sebastian Stan, and Kyle MacLachlan will appear as guests throughout the week on Comedy Central.
Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.
The guest lineup for this week includes:
Guest Schedule
Mon, October 5 (Tonight): Jacob Coxon (former Anthropic researcher)
Tues, October 6: Aaron Sorkin (director/writer/producer - promoting film 'The Social Reckoning')
Wed, October 7: Sebastian Stan (actor - promoting film 'Fjord')
October 8: Kyle MacLachlan (actor, podcast host & author - promoting memoir 'Fictional Selves')
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