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Kristen Bell Opens Up on Parenting and Regret, Make-Up Free

The actress discussed personal struggles without makeup in a sit-down with the talk show host.

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Kristen Bell sat down with Drew Barrymore for a make-up free conversation touching on parenting, regret and the ups and downs of relationships. The extended interview aired on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, giving Bell room to speak at length about personal subjects rather than promotional talking points.

The conversation moved across several difficult subjects, with Bell discussing how she grapples with regret alongside the realities of raising children. The sit-down was framed as an emotionally raw exchange between Bell and Barrymore, with both appearing without makeup for the discussion.

Much of the appearance centered on relationship dynamics, with Bell speaking candidly about the strains and shifts that come with long-term partnership. The format gave her space to expand on these topics in detail rather than touching on them briefly.

Bell's appearance adds to a run of extended, personal interviews on the program, following similar in-depth conversations with other guests about their own lives and careers.

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