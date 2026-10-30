Kristen Bell Opens Up on Parenting and Regret, Make-Up Free

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Kristen Bell sat down with Drew Barrymore for a make-up free conversation touching on parenting, regret and the ups and downs of relationships. The extended interview aired on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, giving Bell room to speak at length about personal subjects rather than promotional talking points.

The conversation moved across several difficult subjects, with Bell discussing how she grapples with regret alongside the realities of raising children. The sit-down was framed as an emotionally raw exchange between Bell and Barrymore, with both appearing without makeup for the discussion.

Much of the appearance centered on relationship dynamics, with Bell speaking candidly about the strains and shifts that come with long-term partnership. The format gave her space to expand on these topics in detail rather than touching on them briefly.

Bell's appearance adds to a run of extended, personal interviews on the program, following similar in-depth conversations with other guests about their own lives and careers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 08 Hrs 39 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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