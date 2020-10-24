Kit Lang Stars In The War Crime Drama BATTLE SCARS

Battle Scars has been released in Canada, the UK, and the USA through DVD in July 2020 and VOD in August 2020.

Los Angeles, CA - October 2020 - Canadian born actor, producer, writer, Christopher "Kit" Lang ("Remember Me," "Money") stars in Prolific Pictures' "Battle Scars." It is his first feature-length starring role as Michael Delucca in the war crime drama. "Battle Scars" has been released in Canada, the UK, and the USA through DVD in July 2020 and VOD in August 2020.

Kit can be seen in the role of Patrick in the comedy, romance movie "Remember Me," starring Bruce Dern. He can also be seen in the role of Detective Matson in the crime mystery thriller "Money," starring Kellan Lutz, Jess Weixler, Jesse Williams. Kit is now in production on an international romantic-horror film called "Seeking Esperanza."

Winning awards domestically, including winning Kit two "Best Actor" awards at local film festivals in NYC and LA, "Battle Scars" was written and directed by real-life decorated war veteran, Samuel Gonzalez Jr., "Battle Scars" depicts with brutal authenticity the insurmountable difficulties thousands of soldiers face after returning home.

In "Battle Scars," Vietnam war veteran Michael Delucca (Kit Lang) suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and struggles to resist the dark memories of his frontline experiences that haunt him. Estranged from the post-war everyday life around him, working a steady but low-paying job, and even with a supportive girlfriend and the opportunity to reconnect with THE SON he never watched grow up, Michael sinks into a gritty underworld from which he may never return.

"Playing Michael DeLuca changed my life and my whole understanding of what PTSD actually is." - Kit Lang.

