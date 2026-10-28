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Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Secret to Confidence

The actress opened up about self-assurance in a sit-down conversation with Jennifer Hudson.

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Gabourey Sidibe addressed the source of her confidence during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sitting down with host Jennifer Hudson for a conversation centered on that single topic. The segment was taped in front of Hudson's studio audience, with Sidibe walking through her personal outlook on self-assurance.

The appearance kept its focus on Sidibe's remarks about confidence, with Hudson prompting her to elaborate on how she has approached the subject in her own life. The conversation did not branch into other topics, staying centered on that exchange between the two.

The exchange adds to a string of recent sit-down conversations on the program, including appearances by Kirk Franklin, Hannah Waddingham, and Jessica Lange, each of whom used similar studio interviews to speak directly with Hudson about personal and career topics.

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