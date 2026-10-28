Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Secret to Confidence

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Gabourey Sidibe addressed the source of her confidence during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sitting down with host Jennifer Hudson for a conversation centered on that single topic. The segment was taped in front of Hudson's studio audience, with Sidibe walking through her personal outlook on self-assurance.

The appearance kept its focus on Sidibe's remarks about confidence, with Hudson prompting her to elaborate on how she has approached the subject in her own life. The conversation did not branch into other topics, staying centered on that exchange between the two.

The exchange adds to a string of recent sit-down conversations on the program, including appearances by Kirk Franklin, Hannah Waddingham, and Jessica Lange, each of whom used similar studio interviews to speak directly with Hudson about personal and career topics.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone