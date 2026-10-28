Kirk Franklin: 'I Am What I Am' Despite Criticism

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Kirk Franklin discussed how he processes criticism and public opinion during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. The segment centered on Franklin's outlook toward people who judge him, with the artist stating plainly, "Whatever you think about me... I am what I am."

Franklin used the conversation to lay out his personal philosophy about self-definition in the face of outside scrutiny, framing it as a direct response rather than a general reflection. The remarks were delivered in the format of a sit-down conversation with Hudson in front of her studio audience.

The appearance kept its focus on that single exchange between Franklin and Hudson, with the artist elaborating on why he has chosen to hold that position regardless of how others perceive him.

The segment did not branch into other topics, staying centered on Franklin's comments about identity and public perception as shared with Hudson during the taping.

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