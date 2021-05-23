Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevin Spacey Books First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations

The film will be directed by Franco Nero, and will star Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, alongside Spacey.

May. 23, 2021  

Kevin Spacey Books First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey has booked his first film role since sexual assault allegations were made against him in 2017, ABC News reports.

The film is called 'L'uomo Che Disegno Dio' an Italian film with a title that translates to 'The Man Who Drew God.' It will be directed by Franco Nero, and will star Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, alongside Spacey.

"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero said. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Spacey has not commented at this time.

Read more on ABC News.

As BWW previously reported, allegations surfaced last winter that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups. Then, more theatre actors came forward about unwelcome advances that Spacey made towards them.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cast Members Reflect on This Very Crazy Year During Season 46 F Photo

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cast Members Reflect on This 'Very Crazy Year' During Season 46 Finale Cold Open

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 23 Photo

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 23

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Resumes Next Friday, May 28 Photo

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Resumes Next Friday, May 28

Showtime Releases Season Premiere of THE CHI Photo

Showtime Releases Season Premiere of THE CHI


More Hot Stories For You

  • Greek National Opera Will Present a Double Bill of Opera and Dance
  • Greek National Opera Streams Double Bill of DESPO and GREEK DANCES
  • Greek National Opera Will Stream Concert Featuring EPITAPHIOS and DIONYSOS Today
  • Dimitri Platanias' Recital Streams as Part of the 'Mediterranean Desert' Festival From the Greek National Opera