Kevin Spacey Books First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey has booked his first film role since sexual assault allegations were made against him in 2017, ABC News reports.

The film is called 'L'uomo Che Disegno Dio' an Italian film with a title that translates to 'The Man Who Drew God.' It will be directed by Franco Nero, and will star Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, alongside Spacey.

"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero said. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Spacey has not commented at this time.

Read more on ABC News.

As BWW previously reported, allegations surfaced last winter that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups. Then, more theatre actors came forward about unwelcome advances that Spacey made towards them.