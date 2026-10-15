Kevin Smith Casting Award to Offer Speaking Role in Upcoming Film

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Decentralized Pictures (DCP), the nonprofit dedicated to empowering emerging filmmakers, has announced the Kevin Smith Casting Award in collaboration with the acclaimed writer and director. Selected by Smith, up to two recipients will receive a speaking role in his upcoming feature film.

Following the success of the nonprofit's recent Sofia Coppola Short Film Award with over 2,300 project submissions, DCP continues the trend of democratizing access to filmmaking using a community-driven selection process. In the Kevin Smith Casting Award, the community selected aspiring actors will then be hand-picked by the director to have a speaking role in his next film and will receive travel support for the film shoot.

'I'm thrilled to team up with the folks at Decentralized Pictures to find new talent to join the View Askewniverse,' said Director Kevin Smith. 'I can't wait to see what kind of wonderful talent the community brings to the table for this film.'

Best known for legendary independent films 'Clerks' and 'Mallrats', Smith's unique style has been lauded for its comedy and absurd characters that have transformed his films into cult classics. This award draws from Smith's irreverent filmmaking voice, seeking to select up to two rising actors to spotlight their talent in a feature film.

'We are honored to collaborate with a film icon like Kevin Smith to continue Decentralized Picture's mission of uplifting emerging talent in film,' said Leo Matchett, Co-Founder and CEO of DCP. 'We value our community's insight, and know that with their involvement, we will find the right talent to fulfill this extraordinary opportunity.'

To submit for consideration, all aspiring actors and actresses aged 18+ can record themselves saying the provided lines like one of the characters most associated with View Askeniverse, Jay. The lines must be said as written, but they are encouraged to interpret the material in their own way, while remaining faithful to the character.

The top rated projects will first be selected by the DCP community using the nonprofit's transparent voting platform, evaluating each submission for their creative identity and artistic voice. Smith and the DCP Board will then select the final recipient(s) from the community chosen finalists to have this once in a lifetime experience.

Submissions are open now through November 15 with the review period ending on Nov. 22. The finalists will be announced shortly after the review period ends. The award recipients must be able to travel to Canada or Los Angeles for the shoot.

For more information on DCP and the Kevin Smith Casting Award, visit https://www.decentralized.pictures/.

About Decentralized Pictures

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to enable the next generation of independent filmmakers through funding, mentorship, and community-driven discovery. Founded with the support of legendary film studio American Zoetrope, Decentralized Pictures benefits from a network of leading filmmakers and industry professionals who help mentor and support selected projects. Since its launch, DCP has awarded millions in grants and financing award support to independent filmmakers, helping emerging voices gain the resources needed to bring their projects to life.

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