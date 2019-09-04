Kevin James to Star in Netflix NASCAR Comedy Series THE CREW

Kevin James (The King of Queens, Paul Blart; Mall Cop, True Memoirs Of An International Assassin and Grown Ups) is set to star and executive produce Netflix's new multicam sitcom, The Crew.

Set in a NASCAR garage, James will play the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Spin City) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart; Mall Cop, True Memoirs Of An International Assassin and Grown Ups) will serve as an executive producer.

Todd Garner (Tag, Isn't It Romantic, Mortal Kombat) will serve as an executive producer. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will serve as executive producers for NASCAR.





