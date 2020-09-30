Kevin Hart Presents COMEDY IN COLOR Audiobook Series

The new audiobook, narrated by Lil Rel, is out today!

Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, today release the debut audiobook title from LOL Audio, Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1, Hosted by Lil Rel.

Comedy In Color, Volume 1 welcomes listeners to the largest international comedy festival on earth with curated stand-up sets from 10 jam-packed shows at the world-famous Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Lil Rel (best known for his breakout role in Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning film, Get Out, and the FOX series, "Rel") serves as host, providing original material and personal stories from his experiences at JFL, as well as introducing a line-up of 40 of the funniest comedians from Comedy In Color. The audiobook marks the latest expansion for Laugh Out Loud's "Comedy In Color" standup franchise.

Laugh Out Loud debuted the Comedy In Color stand up franchise on PlutoTV earlier this year, and has already seen immense success, bolstering Laugh Out Loud as one of the top comedy channels on PlutoTV.

Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1 can be purchased here and is also available for purchase on Apple, Audible, GooglePlay and more.

Watch a preview here:

