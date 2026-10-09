Keri Russell on Getting Sick on Her 50th Birthday
The actress also recalled being recognized by fans of her early series Felicity.
Keri Russell told Jimmy Fallon about getting sick on her 50th birthday during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, describing how friends responded by sending her a video to mark the occasion despite the illness. The actress walked through the moment for Fallon's audience, giving a personal account of how the milestone birthday actually played out.
Russell also discussed her reaction to winning an award for her show The Diplomat, telling Fallon she has a different response to award wins than many people might expect. The conversation gave viewers insight into how she processes recognition for her work on the series.
Beyond The Diplomat, Russell talked about being recognized by fans of Felicity, reflecting on encounters tied to the earlier series. The discussion touched on how that recognition has followed her over the years.
The appearance mixed personal anecdotes with reflections on her career, with Russell offering Fallon's audience a candid look at both the birthday mishap and her approach to industry honors.
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