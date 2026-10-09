Keri Russell on Getting Sick on Her 50th Birthday

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Keri Russell told Jimmy Fallon about getting sick on her 50th birthday during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, describing how friends responded by sending her a video to mark the occasion despite the illness. The actress walked through the moment for Fallon's audience, giving a personal account of how the milestone birthday actually played out.

Russell also discussed her reaction to winning an award for her show The Diplomat, telling Fallon she has a different response to award wins than many people might expect. The conversation gave viewers insight into how she processes recognition for her work on the series.

Beyond The Diplomat, Russell talked about being recognized by fans of Felicity, reflecting on encounters tied to the earlier series. The discussion touched on how that recognition has followed her over the years.

The appearance mixed personal anecdotes with reflections on her career, with Russell offering Fallon's audience a candid look at both the birthday mishap and her approach to industry honors.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 17 Hrs 10 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me