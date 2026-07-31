WIDOW'S BAY Team Teases Cursed Island Comedy Horror at Comic-Con

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Showrunner Katie Dippold and director and executive producer Hiro Murai joined the cast of WIDOW'S BAY for a San Diego Comic-Con panel discussion led by moderator Joshua Horowitz. Stephen Root, Dale Dickey, Jeff Hiller, K Callan, Kevin Carroll and Kingston Rumi Southwick all took part in the conversation about the Apple Original series, with Matthew Rhys making a surprise appearance as well.

WIDOW'S BAY is a comedy horror series that follows Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Rhys, as he attempts to revive a struggling island community 40 miles off the New England coast by transforming it into a tourist destination. With no Wi-Fi, spotty cell service and superstitious locals convinced the island is cursed, his plans take a turn once old stories start coming true. The series also stars Kate O'Flynn, with Emmy winner Jeff Hiller appearing in a supporting role.

The show premiered globally on Apple TV on April 29, 2026, with its first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly through June 17, 2026. Dippold created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Murai directing and executive producing.

The panel appearance follows an earlier scene Apple TV released from the series, titled 'The Mayor's Inaugural Swim,' in which Loftis attempts to prove the island's beaches are safe by swimming out to a buoy and back. That clip offered an early look at the tone the Comic-Con panel expanded on for fans.

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