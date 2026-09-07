Garret Dillahunt Talks Green Lantern Comic Roots and William Macon's Big Change in LANTERNS Podcast

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Garret Dillahunt sat down with host Juju Green on Lanterns: The Official Podcast to unpack Episode 4 of LANTERNS, titled "The Weenie," alongside writer and producer Breannah Gibson and actor Poorna Jagannathan. Dillahunt discussed playing William Macon and detailed his preparation for what the episode describes as one of its most unexpected scenes, a physical transformation for which he said he sought advice from friends in the bodybuilding world.

Dillahunt also spoke about his lifelong history as a Green Lantern fan, tracing his interest back to the classic Green Lantern/Green Arrow comic book runs. Gibson, the episode's writer and producer, explained the meaning behind the title "The Weenie" and how it functions as a kind of thesis statement for the hour, breaking down the competing forces that continue to pull Hal Jordan and John Stewart in different directions as their partnership grows more complicated.

Jagannathan focused the conversation on Zoe's arc in the episode, describing her character's connection to John Stewart and the show's grounded approach to questions of morality. She addressed the emotional weight of the episode's final moments, which the podcast frames as a major reveal for Zoe's storyline within LANTERNS.

The episode adds to HBO Max's rollout of companion podcast content for LANTERNS, following Aaron Pierre's appearance on the same podcast to discuss John Stewart's origin story in Episode 3, in which Pierre talked through the character's military background and psychology with the episode's writer and director.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...