LOVE ISLAND USA Renewed for Season Nine, Ariana Madix to Return as Host

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Peacock announced a season nine renewal of 'Love Island USA' with Emmy-nominated host Ariana Madix set to return. The renewal builds on Peacock's expanding 'Love Island' franchise slate, joining the previously announced third seasons of 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' and 'Love Island Games,' all premiering in 2027.

Co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' the highly anticipated 'Love Island USA' season eight reunion special premieres Monday, August 31 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Taped in front of a live audience, the special reunites this season's winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year's bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.

Since the season eight premiere on June 2, 'Love Island USA' has garnered over 19 billion minutes viewed.

'Love Island USA' has reigned over the streaming landscape this summer, ranking as the #1 streaming title for summer 2026 to date and the #1 streaming reality title for six consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen data.

This season, 'Love Island USA' saw 35% of its audience as new to the series, further cementing the franchise's status as a pop culture phenomenon.

'Love Island USA' is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Ben Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Jessica Castro, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Chet Fenster and Martin Oxley executive produce the series.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...