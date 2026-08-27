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‘LOVE ISLAND USA’ Season 9 Confirmed With Ariana Madix Returning as Host

A sneak peek of the season eight reunion arrives ahead of the renewal news.

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TODAY reported that Peacock's reality dating series 'Love Island USA' has officially been renewed for a ninth season, with Ariana Madix confirmed to return as host next summer. The announcement arrived alongside a newly released trailer for the Season 8 reunion special.

The Season 8 reunion is hosted by Andy Cohen. The sneak peek offers viewers a first look at the reunion before it airs.

With Season 9 already confirmed for next summer, Madix is set to continue in her hosting role, extending her run with the franchise into another installment.

For now, attention remains on the Season 8 reunion, which will give fans a first look before the show shifts focus to Season 9.

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