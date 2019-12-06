Kathleen Kennedy Will Receive a BAFTA Fellowship

Deadline reports that "Star Wars" producer Kathleen Kennedy will be honored at the EE British Academy Film Awards.

The awards will take place on Sunday 2 February 2020.

Kennedy will receive the Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television.

Previous honorees include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Billy Wilder, Ken Loach, Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger, Helen Mirren, Sidney Poitier, Mel Brooks and Ridley Scott.

Kennedy said, "British filmmaking has always played a significant role in both my life and career. The boundless creative vision of artists such as Tom Stoppard, David Lean, Chris Nolan, Stephen Daldry and Peter Morgan continues to inspire me. The recent Star Wars movies - all shot on sound stages and locations across the UK - are just the latest opportunities that I've had the privilege to work with British crews and filmmakers, which began in 1980 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and continued with Temple of Doom, Empire of the Sun, Young Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, The Adventures of Tintin, and others. I am deeply honored to receive the Fellowship from BAFTA, and am incredibly thankful to have worked with so many talented members of our extended family in the British filmmaking community."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories