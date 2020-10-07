Kate Mulgrew To Receive 2020 Eugene O'Neill Lifetime Achievement Award In Virtual Ceremony

The ceremony takes place on December 7, 2020.

Today, Irish American Writers & Artists, Inc. (IAW&A) announced that Kate Mulgrew will receive the nonprofit organization's 2020 prestigious annual Eugene O'Neill Lifetime Achievement Award in a virtual ceremony on December 7, 2020. Named for the playwright who embodied the highest level of artistic achievement, the O'Neill Award recognizes Kate Mulgrew's exemplary contributions to the arts.

An actress who had the lead role in the television series Ryan's Hope early in her career, Kate has captivated fans in film, theater, and television, most notably as the first female Star Trek captain, Admiral Kathryn Janeway, and as Galina "Red" Reznikov in the Netflix hit Orange Is The New Black, for which she received an Emmy nomination, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Kate has also published two memoirs, Born With Teeth and How To Forget: A Daughter's Memoir.

Maria Deasy, President of the Irish American Writers & Artists, said, "Kate Mulgrew is one of those gifted actresses whose strength and intelligence reveal themselves in equal measure in the roles she plays. As an actress and an artist, I find her commitment to her talent and the honesty of her two memoirs deeply moving and inspiring."

IAW&A's O'Neill Award has been a must-attend party in New York's Irish American arts and creative communities, and now as our First Virtual O'Neill, we welcome Kate's fans from all over the world. The event will feature tributes from Kate's colleagues, musical performances, a fund-raising auction, and surprise guests.

Kate Mulgrew joins IAW&A's distinguished O'Neill recipients, including Peter Quinn, Joanie Madden, Phil Donahue, Malachy McCourt, Patricia Harty, Pete Hamill, John Patrick Shanley, Judy Collins, Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly of the Irish Repertory Theatre, Brian Dennehy and William Kennedy.

"That's quite a cast," said Ms. Mulgrew, of the O'Neill Award roster. "I'd be very honored to join them."

Founded in 2008, IAW&A highlights and encourages Irish Americans who are active in the arts, with twice-monthly salons and a vibrant community. The group has become an important contributor to New York's Irish American arts scene. www.iamwa.org

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite at https://oneill2020.eventbrite.com

